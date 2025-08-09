Four booked for objectionable social media posts about Dharali disaster

18:50





Four FIRs were lodged at the Kotwali police station here on Friday in connection with the matter, sub-inspector Vikki Tamta said.





One of the accused uploaded two photographs of Dharali before and after the flash floods on his Facebook account and wrote, "Disaster in Dharali village.. nature's bulldozer", Tamta said.





The others wrote provocative comments in response to the post with the intention to hurt religious sentiments, he said.





Reacting to the post, one of them wrote "Stop demolishing mosques, mazars and madrassas."





Another wrote, "This is the same place where the houses of Muslims are razed."





Tamta said efforts are underway to arrest them. -- PTI

