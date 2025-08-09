HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Flight ops hit at Mumbai airport as glitch hits data network

Sat, 09 August 2025
21:06
File image
Flight operations were affected at Mumbai airport on Saturday after a technical glitch hit the data network, forcing the facility's operator to switch to manual mode, according to a source. 

Though the glitch affected the system for a couple of minutes, it took an hour to fix it, the source said. 

"Around 4 pm, the passenger processing handling system was moved to manual mode as the systems reported a glitch. It took an hour to fix the issue. Due to this, there was some disruption in flight operations," the source said. 

"A third-party data network outage had impacted check-in systems at Mumbai airport, thereby delaying flight departures of airlines, including Air India," Air India said in a post on social media platform X. 

There were no comments from Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL). MIAL is a 74:26 joint venture between the Adani Group and Airports Authority of India. -- PTI

