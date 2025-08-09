First freight train arrives in Kashmir, linking to national network

22:44

The first freight train arrives in the Kashmir Valley on Saturday./ANI Photo





The train with 21 BCN wagons loaded with cement reached the Anantnag goods shed from Rupnagar, Punjab, they said.





The journey spanning approximately 600 km culminated at the newly-commissioned goods shed in less than 18 hours, marking a significant milestone in connecting the Kashmir region to the national freight network, the officials added.





The goods shed is equipped to handle both incoming and outgoing freight, offering a new and efficient transport option for businesses across Kashmir, a major step towards enhancing economic activity in the Valley, they said.





The opening of Anantnag for goods traffic also comes at a time when the Valley has achieved full railway connectivity from Katra to Srinagar, including the historic completion of the world's highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River.





These developments are expected to transform logistics and trade dynamics for the entire region, the officials said. -- PTI

