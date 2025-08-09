HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

First freight train arrives in Kashmir, linking to national network

Sat, 09 August 2025
Share:
22:44
The first freight train arrives in the Kashmir Valley on Saturday./ANI Photo
The first freight train arrives in the Kashmir Valley on Saturday./ANI Photo
The first freight train arrived in the Kashmir Valley on Saturday as the Northern Railway opened its Anantnag goods shed under its larger Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project for the movement of goods, officials said. 

The train with 21 BCN wagons loaded with cement reached the Anantnag goods shed from Rupnagar, Punjab, they said. 

The journey spanning approximately 600 km culminated at the newly-commissioned goods shed in less than 18 hours, marking a significant milestone in connecting the Kashmir region to the national freight network, the officials added. 

The goods shed is equipped to handle both incoming and outgoing freight, offering a new and efficient transport option for businesses across Kashmir, a major step towards enhancing economic activity in the Valley, they said. 

The opening of Anantnag for goods traffic also comes at a time when the Valley has achieved full railway connectivity from Katra to Srinagar, including the historic completion of the world's highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River. 

These developments are expected to transform logistics and trade dynamics for the entire region, the officials said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Not a single Pak aircraft hit by India: Pak def min
LIVE! Not a single Pak aircraft hit by India: Pak def min

Over 300 flights delayed at Delhi airport amid heavy rain
Over 300 flights delayed at Delhi airport amid heavy rain

In a post on X in the morning, IndiGo said there was heavy downpour over Delhi, causing some temporary disruption to flight schedules.

7 killed in wall collapse in Delhi amid heavy rains
7 killed in wall collapse in Delhi amid heavy rains

Seven people died after a wall collapsed near Mohan Baba Mandir in Jaitpur, Delhi, following heavy rainfall. Rescue operations were conducted by police, fire services, and NDRF teams. An investigation is underway to determine the cause...

Is This Why Trump Turned On India?
Is This Why Trump Turned On India?

Trade, defence cooperation and regional strategy had long formed the backbone of India-US ties, but the latest rift shows how quickly those pillars can be shaken by personal grievances and political optics.

6 Pak aircraft shot down in Operation Sindoor: Air chief
6 Pak aircraft shot down in Operation Sindoor: Air chief

The Air Chief revealed information about India's damage to Pakistan's defence capabilities while addressing an event at the Hal Management Academy in Bengaluru on Saturday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV