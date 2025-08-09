Delhi civic body to issue advisory against feeding pigeons amid health concerns

22:53

According to an official, the civic body will issue an advisory in the next two weeks in the matter.





The person said the move follows concerns over respiratory ailments linked to prolonged exposure to pigeon faeces.





The advisory will request public cooperation in avoiding feeding pigeons on the roads, footpaths, traffic islands, balconies, and terraces.





"As of now, we do not think strict enforcement is required. But if the problem persists, we may consider additional measures in the future," the official said.





The advisory comes against the backdrop of judicial scrutiny of the issue. -- PTI

