Delhi civic body to issue advisory against feeding pigeons amid health concerns

Sat, 09 August 2025
22:53
File image
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi may officially ask people not to feed pigeons in public spaces, for it may lead to health problems associated with the birds' droppings.

According to an official, the civic body will issue an advisory in the next two weeks in the matter.

The person said the move follows concerns over respiratory ailments linked to prolonged exposure to pigeon faeces.

The advisory will request public cooperation in avoiding feeding pigeons on the roads, footpaths, traffic islands, balconies, and terraces.

"As of now, we do not think strict enforcement is required. But if the problem persists, we may consider additional measures in the future," the official said.

The advisory comes against the backdrop of judicial scrutiny of the issue. -- PTI

