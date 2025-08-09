HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

Sat, 09 August 2025
Share:
08:29
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
An incident of cloudburst was reported in the Sharod Nala area of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh on Friday as per the information received from the Central Water Commission, Mohal.

According to the information received from Hemraj (N T Jari), Fire Station Jari, Assistant Engineer, Public Works Department Manikaran, and DPCR Kullu, the water level in Barogi Nala, adjoining Sharod Nala, has risen due to rainfall.

No reports of any loss of life have been received so far.

The situation is currently normal as per the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Kullu.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 soldiers killed as Kulgam operation enters 9th day
LIVE! 2 soldiers killed as Kulgam operation enters 9th day

Trump to meet Putin on Aug 15, Ukraine truce likely
Trump to meet Putin on Aug 15, Ukraine truce likely

Trump revealed the details on his Truth Social account.He wrote, 'The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August...

54 MiGs Have Crashed In 17 Years
54 MiGs Have Crashed In 17 Years

Between FY09 and FY25, 101 IAF fighter jets have crashed, costing the lives of 28 pilots.

Parents Assault Girl For Wanting To Continue Studies
Parents Assault Girl For Wanting To Continue Studies

A 14-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district has filed a complaint against her parents for allegedly assaulting her when she expressed her desire to continue her studies.

'Pak Used Personal Diplomacy To Connect With Trump'
'Pak Used Personal Diplomacy To Connect With Trump'

'As one former Indian diplomat put it to me, Delhi has access to the White House, but Islamabad has access to Mar-a-Lago.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV