Clashes in Kolkata during BJP's RG Kar anniversary march to secretariat

14:22





The protest marked the anniversary of the RG Kar incident.





Senior BJP leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and MP Agnimitra Paul, staged a sit-in after being stopped by police from proceeding towards the secretariat.





In Howrah, protesters clashed with police while trying to breach barricades as part of the coordinated march.





The BJP accused the state administration of using excessive force to suppress a peaceful demonstration, while the police maintained that the action was necessary to maintain order and prevent any breach of prohibitory orders in force near the secretariat.





The RG Kar incident, which the BJP has repeatedly raised in recent months, has become a rallying point for the party's campaign against the state government. -- PTI

