HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Clashes in Kolkata during BJP's RG Kar anniversary march to secretariat

Sat, 09 August 2025
Share:
14:22
image
Tension flared in central Kolkata on Saturday as police used lathis to disperse BJP workers attempting to break through a security cordon during a march to the state secretariat. 

The protest marked the anniversary of the RG Kar incident. 

Senior BJP leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and MP Agnimitra Paul, staged a sit-in after being stopped by police from proceeding towards the secretariat. 

In Howrah, protesters clashed with police while trying to breach barricades as part of the coordinated march. 

The BJP accused the state administration of using excessive force to suppress a peaceful demonstration, while the police maintained that the action was necessary to maintain order and prevent any breach of prohibitory orders in force near the secretariat. 

The RG Kar incident, which the BJP has repeatedly raised in recent months, has become a rallying point for the party's campaign against the state government. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

6 Pak aircraft shot down in Operation Sindoor: Air chief
6 Pak aircraft shot down in Operation Sindoor: Air chief

The Air Chief revealed information about India's damage to Pakistan's defence capabilities while addressing an event at the Hal Management Academy in Bengaluru on Saturday.

LIVE! MNS men attack food stall operator over Marathi remarks
LIVE! MNS men attack food stall operator over Marathi remarks

BJP leader questions treatment to Malik, Dhankhar, axed
BJP leader questions treatment to Malik, Dhankhar, axed

The Rajasthan unit of the BJP expelled state spokesperson Krishna Kumar Janu for six years for publicly criticizing the party's treatment of former governor Satya Pal Malik and ex-vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar.

'5-6 jets were down, I got involved': Trump on India-Pak
'5-6 jets were down, I got involved': Trump on India-Pak

US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim that he "settled" the conflict between India and Pakistan, suggesting it averted a potential nuclear war. He also claimed that several planes were shot down during the conflict.

'Pak Used Personal Diplomacy To Connect With Trump'
'Pak Used Personal Diplomacy To Connect With Trump'

'As one former Indian diplomat put it to me, Delhi has access to the White House, but Islamabad has access to Mar-a-Lago.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV