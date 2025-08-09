BJP leader questions treatment to Dhankhar, Malik, axed

12:42

Former Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar/File image





According to party officials, the action followed a disciplinary process initiated in June.





BJP state disciplinary committee chairperson Onkar Singh Lakhawat said a show-cause notice had been issued to Janu on June 20, seeking an explanation for his comments.





"He failed to justify his actions, and the committee decided to expel him for six years," Lakhawat said.





The controversy had risen after a purported video of Janu was widely circulated on social media platforms. In the video, Janu is heard criticising senior BJP leaders over what he described as the "humiliating treatment" of Malik, who had served as the governor of several states and was once the party's national vice-president.





Malik died earlier this week after a prolonged illness at the age of 79. -- PTI

The Rajasthan unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party expelled state spokesperson Krishna Kumar Janu for six years, citing his public criticism of the party's "treatment" of former governor Satya Pal Malik and ex-vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar.