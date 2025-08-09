HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar: Two more arrested in Patna hospital murder case

Sat, 09 August 2025
The Bihar police on Saturday said it arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra inside a private hospital here last month.

The arrested have been identified as Vijaykant Pandey, alias Rudra Pandey, and Rajesh Yadav, both residents of Buxar district.

The police have also recovered 190 grams of heroin from a location in Patna on the basis of revelations made by Yadav.

Pandey was one of the five shooters involved in Mishra's killing, police added.

"Out of the five shooters, four have been arrested. One is still absconding and he will be nabbed by police soon," Patna senior superintendent of police Kartikeya K Sharma told reporters.

Murder convict Mishra, who was out on parole, was shot dead by five gunmen inside a private hospital here on July 17.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed five armed men entering the ICU of the hospital and opening fire at Mishra. 

He died on the spot.

So far, police have arrested four shooters Tauseef, alias Badshah, Balwant Kumar, Raviranjan Kumar Singh and Vijaykant Pandey. -- PTI

