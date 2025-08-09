64-year-old woman pushed off running train, robbed in Kerala

14:00





The woman, along with her brother, was travelling to Thrissur in Kerala from Panvel in Maharashtra.





The incident occurred around 5 am on Friday, right after the train left Kozhikode railway station and the woman has claimed that the assailant appeared to be from outside Kerala, a Railway police officer said.





The woman was standing near the train door waiting for her brother to come out from the toilet when the incident happened, the police said.





The assailant tried to snatch her bag and when she resisted, he pushed her off the train, jumped down after her, grabbed her belongings and ran away, police said.





The train was moving slowly as it had just left the station, but the woman suffered injuries to the back of her head in the fall, they said.





"Her injuries were not serious. She was taken to the Kozhikode medical college and discharged later," the officer said.





A team has been formed to identify and catch the assailant, police added. -- PTI

A 64-year-old woman has been pushed off Sampark Kranti Express while it was running slowly after crossing Kozhikode railway station and was robbed of over Rs 8,000 cash and mobile phone, Railway police said on Saturday.