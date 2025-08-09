3 killed after explosion at illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in TN

21:10

File image





The incident occurred near the Sattur area, where an illegal firecracker manufacturing operation was taking place at a house.





According to the police, the deceased died on the spot after the explosion.





"Near Sattur, three people were charred to death on the spot in an explosion that occurred while manufacturing firecrackers illegally at a house," the district superintendent of police said.





An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited on the incident.





Earlier on July 23, over 200 firecracker factories in Virudhunagar district, which had been shut for several days due to ongoing inspections following a series of explosions, reopened and resumed production.





This decision was made to avoid the risk of license cancellation if the factories remained closed. -- ANI

