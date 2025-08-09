2 soldiers killed as Kulgam operation enters 9th day

09:10

Two soldiers have been killed in the ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, the Army said on Saturday.



Four security personnel were injured in overnight firing as the gunfight in Kulgam entered the ninth day on Saturday -- one of the longest anti-terror operations in the valley, officials said.



Two of the injured later succumbed, they said.



The operation is still ongoing, and further details are awaited, they added.



Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter, which began on August 1 after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest area at Akhal in the south Kashmir district, following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.



After an initial exchange of fire between the two sides last Friday, the operation was halted for the night, but the cordon was strengthened, and additional reinforcements were rushed to the area, officials said.



When the firing resumed the next day, two terrorists were killed.



The identity and the group affiliation of the slain terrorists have not been ascertained so far.



Security forces have maintained a tight cordon in the area and continued to battle the terrorists hiding in dense forests.



Senior police and Army officers, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat, and the Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, are closely monitoring the operation round-the-clock, officials said.



Security forces have pressed drones and helicopters into service to track the terrorists down in the forest area. Para commandos were also assisting the security forces in neutralising the hiding ultras. -- PTI