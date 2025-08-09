HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2 persons guaranteed me 160 seats in 2024 assembly polls: Pawar

Sat, 09 August 2025
15:23
NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party-SP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday claimed that two individuals had met him in New Delhi before the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls and "guaranteed" the Opposition's victory in 160 of 288 constituencies. 

Addressing the media in Nagpur, Pawar said he introduced the duo to the leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi. 

The disclosure by Pawar comes amid a huge row over Gandhi's "vote theft" charge against the BJP and the Election Commission. 

"Two persons met me in New Delhi before the 2024 assembly polls in Maharashtra. They offered to help the Opposition (Maha Vikas Aghadi) win 160 of the 288 seats with a guarantee," the former Union minister claimed. 

"I introduced them to Rahul Gandhi. He ignored what was told to him. He was also of the view that we (Opposition) shouldn't get involved in such things and go to the people directly," he added. 

Pawar claimed that since he didn't assign any importance to claims made by the two individuals, he didn't possess their names and contact details. 

The BJP won 132 seats in the assembly elections with allies Shiv Sena and NCP adding 57 and 41 constituencies, respectively, to the saffron tally. -- PTI

