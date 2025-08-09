HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2 goods trains derail in J'khand's Seraikela-Kharswan, train services hit

Sat, 09 August 2025
14:47
Over 20 wagaons of two goods trains derailed near Chandil station in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district in the early hours of Saturday, affecting train services between Chandil-Tatanagar section of South Eastern Railway, an official said. 

There was no report of any injury in the derailment, he said. 

The official had earlier said that one goods train had derailed. 

Train services on both the up and down tracks from Chandil are affected due to the derailment, senior divisional commercial manager (Adra Division) Vikash Kumar said. 

Restoration work is going on, he said, adding that further details are awaited. 

Several trains including many long-distance trains, were either diverted, short-terminated or cancelled. 

Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat express, Tata-Katihar express (up and down), Tata-Ara express would remain cancelled on Saturday, a railway statement said. -- PTI

