2 goods trains derail in J'khand's Seraikela-Kharswan, train services hit

There was no report of any injury in the derailment, he said.





The official had earlier said that one goods train had derailed.





Train services on both the up and down tracks from Chandil are affected due to the derailment, senior divisional commercial manager (Adra Division) Vikash Kumar said.





Restoration work is going on, he said, adding that further details are awaited.





Several trains including many long-distance trains, were either diverted, short-terminated or cancelled.





Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat express, Tata-Katihar express (up and down), Tata-Ara express would remain cancelled on Saturday, a railway statement said. -- PTI

