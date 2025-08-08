HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Xi, Putin discuss Ukraine ahead of Russia, US summit

Fri, 08 August 2025
Share:
20:18
image
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the phone ahead of the latter's planned summit with Donald Trump to discuss the future course of the Ukraine war. 

During the phone call, held at the request of Putin, the Russian leader briefed Moscow's views on the current situation of the Ukrainian crisis and recent contacts and communications between Russia and the US, a statement released by the foreign ministry in Beijing said. 

Putin was under pressure from Trump to end the Ukraine war started by Russia in February 2024 to assert its territorial claims. 

According to reports from the US, Trump wants Putin to agree to a ceasefire to be followed by a peace deal. 

The summit plan came after Trump's special envoy Steven Witkoff travelled to Moscow, where he held a prolonged meeting with Putin. 

Putin and Xi struck a personal friendship since 2013, adding a strategic dimension to Russia-China relations, forging close political and military ties, posing a major challenge to the global dominance of the US and European Union. 

They met numerous times and established close trade ties under which China has emerged as the largest buyer of Russian oil and gas. 

China also maintained strategic ambiguity over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and denied allegations that it supplied arms to Moscow. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Xi, Putin discuss Ukraine ahead of Russia, US summit
LIVE! Xi, Putin discuss Ukraine ahead of Russia, US summit

Modi, Putin vow to deepen India-Russia ties; discuss Ukraine
Modi, Putin vow to deepen India-Russia ties; discuss Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, discussing the Ukraine conflict and reaffirming the commitment to deepen the India-Russia strategic partnership. The conversation occurred amid US pressure on...

'Pakistan Does America's Dirty Work'
'Pakistan Does America's Dirty Work'

'What the Americans want is to destabilise Iran. For destabilising Iran, you need access.'One access is through Iraq. The other access is through Pakistan.'

AI 171 crash: 65 families hire US law firm Beasley Allen
AI 171 crash: 65 families hire US law firm Beasley Allen

Families of victims of the Air India plane crash have hired a US law firm to explore legal options, seeking answers and accountability.

SC stays HC order in Saif Ali Khan family property dispute
SC stays HC order in Saif Ali Khan family property dispute

The Supreme Court has temporarily halted a High Court order that would have sent a decades-old property dispute involving the Bhopal royal estate back to trial court. The case involves descendants of Nawab Hamidullah Khan and challenges...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV