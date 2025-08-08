HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UP govt, tech giants to train youth in AI

Fri, 08 August 2025
Share:
13:03
image
Uttar Pradesh will partner with technology giants Microsoft, Intel and Google to train each month nearly a million people, including teachers, farmers and the youth, in AI, machine learning, data analytics, and cybersecurity, said a senior government officer.

It is drafting an AI Policy under the 'Vision 2047' programme to use AI in education, agriculture, security, health care, and align governance with the evolving technology.

"We are looking to train 150,000 people each month with industry-ready certifications as part of the AI Pragya programme," said the officer.

The state has said it will invest more than Rs 10,700 crore to develop India's first 'AI City' on the outskirts of Lucknow.

The proposed AI ecosystem will comprise 10,000 graphics processing units (GPUs), multimodal large language models (MLLM), and an AI innovation centre.

An AI-based smart traffic management system is being implemented in Varanasi while a similar system is proposed for Lucknow, he added.

UP's AI road map will align with the national IndiaAI Mission, which was approved in March 2024.

IndiaAI Mission aims to foster AI innovation by democratising computing access, enhancing data quality, developing indigenous AI capabilities, enabling industry collaboration, providing startup risk capital, ensuring socially impactful AI projects, and promoting ethical AI.

While top IT companies including TCS and HCL are already present in Lucknow, global IT player IBM is also setting up a software lab in the capital city for AI-based applications for global clients.

Sify Infinit Spaces Ltd is setting up its first AI-Hub Data Centre project in Lucknow.

Under the UP Data Centre Policy 2021, the state government is eyeing private investment worth Rs 30,000 crore with the setting up of eight private data centre parks with a 900 megawatt capacity.

Meanwhile, through AI bootcamps, UP officials from 30 departments have been trained to deploy AI in government processes.

To make the Direct Benefit Transfer system accurate and transparent, AI-based fraud detection and data analytics have been introduced in UP.

Under the UP Agris Project, launched with World Bank support and an investment of Rs 4,000 crore, one million farmers are being connected to AI-based technologies such as smart irrigation, drone mapping, pest detection, and digital market access.

-- Virendra Singh Rawat, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Either sign declaration or apologise: EC to Rahul
LIVE! Either sign declaration or apologise: EC to Rahul

'Pak Used Personal Diplomacy To Connect With Trump'
'Pak Used Personal Diplomacy To Connect With Trump'

'As one former Indian diplomat put it to me, Delhi has access to the White House, but Islamabad has access to Mar-a-Lago.'

SC removes criticism of Allahabad HC judge over order
SC removes criticism of Allahabad HC judge over order

The Supreme Court has deleted its critical observation against Allahabad High Court judge Prashant Kumar, clarifying that it did not intend to embarrass or cast aspersions on him. The decision follows a request from Chief Justice B R...

Why Calcutta Remains A City Of Bhoy
Why Calcutta Remains A City Of Bhoy

A year after the RG Kar rape-murder Swarupa Dutt/Rediff look at the city where it happened, Kolkata -- its study in dichotomy, at once the self-proclaimed cultural capital of India as also a petri dish for a peculiar rage that breeds...

'EC must act': Tharoor backs Rahul on 'vote theft'
'EC must act': Tharoor backs Rahul on 'vote theft'

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has urged the Election Commission to address Rahul Gandhi's claims of poll rigging, calling them 'serious questions' that must be addressed in the interest of all voters.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV