Trump rules out trade talks with India amid tariff dispute

Fri, 08 August 2025
United States President Donald Trump has said there will be no trade negotiations with India until a dispute over tariffs is resolved, following his administration's decision to double tariffs on Indian imports.

When pressed by ANI at the Oval Office, on whether he expected talks to resume in light of the new 50 per cent tariff, Trump said: "No, not until we get it resolved."

The White House on Wednesday issued an Executive Order imposing an additional 25 percentage points in tariffs on Indian goods, raising the total levy to 50%.

The administration cited national security and foreign policy concerns, pointing specifically to India's ongoing imports of Russian oil.

The order claims that these imports, whether direct or via intermediaries, present an 'unusual and extraordinary threat' to the United States and justify emergency economic measures.

The additional levy will take effect in 21 days and apply to all Indian goods entering US ports -- with exceptions for items already in transit and certain exempt categories.

The order also provides flexibility for the President to modify the measures, depending on changing geopolitical circumstances or retaliatory actions by India or other nations.  -- Reena Bhardwaj, ANI

