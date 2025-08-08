Rupee falls 13 paise to close at 87.71 against US dollar

19:45





Forex traders said rupee is trading in a narrow range amid extended weakness in the domestic equities and foreign fund outflows may also weigh on the domestic currency.





Moreover, President Donald Trump's aggressive move, which kicks in 21 days, threatens to raise total duties on select Indian exports to as high as 50 percent -- making them among the most heavily taxed US imports globally, further dented market sentiments.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 87.56 and moved in a range of 87.52-87.75 during the day before settling at 87.71 (provisional), lower by 13 paise from its previous close.





On Thursday, the rupee settled 14 paise higher at 87.58 against the US dollar.

