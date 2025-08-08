HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee falls 13 paise to close at 87.71 against US dollar

Fri, 08 August 2025
Share:
19:45
image
Rupee depreciated 13 paise to close at 87.71 (provisional) against US dollar on Friday, weighed down by weak domestic equities as India-US trade deal uncertainty continues to dent domestic market sentiments. 

Forex traders said rupee is trading in a narrow range amid extended weakness in the domestic equities and foreign fund outflows may also weigh on the domestic currency. 

Moreover, President Donald Trump's aggressive move, which kicks in 21 days, threatens to raise total duties on select Indian exports to as high as 50 percent -- making them among the most heavily taxed US imports globally, further dented market sentiments. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 87.56 and moved in a range of 87.52-87.75 during the day before settling at 87.71 (provisional), lower by 13 paise from its previous close. 

On Thursday, the rupee settled 14 paise higher at 87.58 against the US dollar. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi speaks to Putin, stresses peace in Ukraine
LIVE! Modi speaks to Putin, stresses peace in Ukraine

'India Can Convert Tariffs Into Win-Win Situation'
'India Can Convert Tariffs Into Win-Win Situation'

'It's important for India to think about areas where it wants the US to move.''We can be far more innovative in what we ask the US.''Given that there's a package deal, why not do it?'

We engage in full and frank dialogue with India: US
We engage in full and frank dialogue with India: US

The US State Department has expressed concerns over India's trade imbalance with Washington and its purchase of Russian oil, emphasizing that President Trump has been clear with New Delhi on these issues.

'Books Ban May Be Preparation For Something Else'
'Books Ban May Be Preparation For Something Else'

'I hope we can move towards peace, stability, and national unity.''I believe most Kashmiris want that too.'

Row as Rapido sponsors Maha minister's 'Dahi Handi' event
Row as Rapido sponsors Maha minister's 'Dahi Handi' event

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik faces criticism after Rapido, the bike taxi aggregator he exposed for illegal operations, became the lead sponsor for a 'Dahi Handi' event organized by his family.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV