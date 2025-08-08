HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Reports on India halting US defence deals talks false: Govt

Fri, 08 August 2025
17:50
The ministry of defence dismissed media reports claiming that India has paused discussions on defence purchases from the United States. 

Terming the reports "false and fabricated," defence ministry officials clarified that procurement processes are continuing as per established procedures.   

"There is no hold on any talks," a senior official said, adding that all ongoing defence acquisition cases are being processed in line with the standard protocols.   

The clarification comes amid speculation that India had stalled certain deals in response to recent trade tensions with Washington. 

However, the ministry maintained that defence cooperation with the U.S. remains on track. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

'It's important for India to think about areas where it wants the US to move.''We can be far more innovative in what we ask the US.''Given that there's a package deal, why not do it?'

The US State Department has expressed concerns over India's trade imbalance with Washington and its purchase of Russian oil, emphasizing that President Trump has been clear with New Delhi on these issues.

'I hope we can move towards peace, stability, and national unity.''I believe most Kashmiris want that too.'

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik faces criticism after Rapido, the bike taxi aggregator he exposed for illegal operations, became the lead sponsor for a 'Dahi Handi' event organized by his family.

