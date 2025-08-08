Reports on India halting US defence deals talks false: Govt

17:50





Terming the reports "false and fabricated," defence ministry officials clarified that procurement processes are continuing as per established procedures.





"There is no hold on any talks," a senior official said, adding that all ongoing defence acquisition cases are being processed in line with the standard protocols.





The clarification comes amid speculation that India had stalled certain deals in response to recent trade tensions with Washington.





However, the ministry maintained that defence cooperation with the U.S. remains on track. -- ANI

