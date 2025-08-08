HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PM Modi's Mann ki Baat earns Rs 34.13 crore: Govt

Fri, 08 August 2025
15:02
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' programme has earned a revenue of Rs 34.13 crore since its inception, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Friday. 

In a written reply, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said the Mann ki Baat programme reaches the audience through multiple traditional and digital platforms. 

"Mann Ki Baat programme is produced by Akashvani leveraging existing in-house resources without additional expenditure and has earned a revenue of Rs 34.13 crore since its inception," he said. 

Mann ki Baat was first broadcast on October 3, 2014.

Murugan said a large segment of the audience engages by listening to the programme on Akashvani (All India Radio), which broadcasts it live across its national and regional network. 

Regional language versions are also broadcast to reach vernacular audiences. 

Simultaneously, the programme is telecast on various Doordarshan National and regional language channels, he said, adding that in addition to Doordarshan channels, DD Free Dish offers 48 Akashvani radio channels and 92 private television channels, making the programme accessible to viewers across the country, including those in rural and remote areas. 

The minister said the visual format of Mann Ki Baat enhances audience engagement by enabling shared viewing experiences, fostering collective reflection and discussion. 

He said the programme is live-streamed and archived on YouTube channels such as PMO India, AIR, and on Prasar Bharati's OTT platform WAVES, as well as through the 'NewsOnAIR' mobile app which offers over 260 Akashvani channels. 

"It is also made available on the news feed service of Prasar Bharati, PB SHABD, to facilitate wider dissemination across affiliated platforms and channels," Murugan said. 

The programme is also widely accessed by audiences in India and globally, through social media platforms, including Facebook, X, and Instagram.

