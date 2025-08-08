Modi speaks to Putin, stresses peace in Ukraine

19:18





Putin briefed Modi on his country's ongoing conflict with Ukraine, with the prime minister reiterating India's consistent position for the peaceful resolution of the issue.





The conversation between the two leaders came amid US President Donald Trump ratcheting up pressure on India over its purchase of Russian oil.





Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order, slapping an additional 25 percent levy on India for New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total duties to 50 percent -- among the highest imposed by the US on any country in the world.





The additional 25 percent duty will come into effect on August 27.





In a post on X, Modi said, "Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year."





It will be the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. -- PTI

