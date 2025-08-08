HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kanhaiya Lal's sons watch 'Udaipur Files', seek justice for father's murder

Fri, 08 August 2025
23:54
Kanhaiya Lal (L) was attacked in his shop in Udaipur, on June 28, 2022/ANI Photo
The sons of Kanhaiya Lal, the Udaipur tailor who was brutally murdered in 2022, on Friday watched the film "Udaipur Files", based on the horrific killing of their father, and reiterated their demand for justice as the case remains pending in court. 

The film was screened at a cinema hall in Udaipur, where a seat was left vacant in tribute to Kanhaiya Lal, with his photograph placed between his two sons, Yash and Tarun. 

As the most harrowing scene -- depicting their father's beheading -- played on screen, both brothers were visibly moved, shedding tears in remembrance. 

"After a long struggle, the movie is finally out. For three years, we have been fighting for justice, but we have not received it yet. We hope the people of India will support us to ensure that the accused are punished swiftly," one of the sons said. Directed by Bharat S. Shrinate, the film features actors including Vijay Raaz and Preeti Jhangiani and portrays the chilling events of June 2022, when Kanhaiya Lal was attacked with a cleaver while working at his shop in Udaipur's Hathipole area. The assailants, who posed as customers, recorded the killing and later fled the scene but were apprehended by police within hours. The incident, which shocked the nation, is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). During the screening, several viewers expressed solidarity with the family and raised slogans demanding swift justice.

