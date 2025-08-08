HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Israeli cabinet approves plan to occupy Gaza City

Fri, 08 August 2025
09:00
Israel's security cabinet on Friday approved a plan from Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to occupy Gaza City, The Times of Israel reported, quoting the Prime Minister's Office.

As per the report, Israel will provide humanitarian aid to the civilian population outside of combat zones, the PMO said in a statement on what it says was the decision by the cabinet to back Netanyahu's 'proposal to defeat Hamas.'

The Israeli cabinet approved a list of five principles to abide by in exchange for ending the conflict.

As per The Times of Israel, the principles are -- the disarmament of Hamas, the return of all 50 remaining hostages, 20 of whom are believed to be alive, the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, Israeli security control over the Gaza Strip, the existence of an alternative civilian government that is not Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.

An overwhelming majority of ministers determined that the alternative plan presented to the security cabinet would not have secured the defeat of Hamas or the return of the hostages, the PMO said.

The statement doesn't elaborate on the aforementioned alternative plan, but it appears to be referring to a proposal presented by IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, who has expressed his opposition to occupying the Gaza Strip, fearing it will lead to a humanitarian disaster, while risking the lives of the hostages.

It's unclear why the statement only refers to conquering Gaza City and not the occupation of the entirety of the Gaza Strip, as Netanyahu declared on Thursday was his plan, as per The Times of Israel.

Gaza City is part of the 25 per cent of the Strip that the IDF has yet to conquer, along with several refugee camps in central Gaza.

It's unclear whether those other unconquered areas outside of Gaza City will also be taken over, as part of the plan authorised by the security cabinet.  -- ANI

