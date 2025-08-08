HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IAs, RAs: SEBI proposes relaxing educational qualification criteria

Fri, 08 August 2025
Share:
12:57
image
The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Thursday proposed a slew of relaxations for investment advisors (IAs) and research analysts (RAs), including those relating to educational qualifications, provision of past performance data, and details sought during registration.
 
IAs and RAs may be allowed to share past performance data -- along with relevant disclaimers -- only with clients who specifically request it, and on a one-on-one basis. The market regulator had earlier introduced a performance verification agency to validate such claims amid concerns of misleading information.
 
The applicable period for sharing such past data would be limited to the time before the agencys operationalisation.
 
Under the proposed norms, graduates from any discipline -- including engineering and law -- will also be eligible to apply for IA and RA registration. At present, only graduates in finance, business management, accountancy, commerce, economics, and capital markets are considered eligible.
 
However, applicants from other streams would still be required to pass certification examinations conducted by the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM).
 
Another key proposal is to allow NISM to accredit educational programmes of external organisations as an alternative to the applicable NISM certification exams.
 
Sebi has also proposed allowing investment advisors to provide second opinions to clients on pre-distributed assets, which are currently not covered under the fee-based advisory norms.

IAs would be permitted to charge a fee for such services, capped at 2.5 per cent of the asset value per annum.
 
The regulator has further proposed measures to ease the transition from an individual investment advisor to a non-individual advisor, which becomes mandatory upon reaching 300 clients.
 
Other measures proposed to simplify the IA registration process include doing away with the requirement to provide address proofs of multiple persons and eliminating the need to furnish details of office space, equipment, research software, and other infrastructure.
 
Additionally, applicants will no longer be required to submit credit reports or CIBIL scores, nor provide net worth statements, assets and liabilities details, or income tax returns.
 
Sebi had recently overhauled the IA and RA regulations, significantly easing the registration process and associated requirements. The latest proposals continue this trend of regulatory simplification.
 
-- Khushboo Tiwari, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Either sign declaration or apologise: EC to Rahul
LIVE! Either sign declaration or apologise: EC to Rahul

'Pak Used Personal Diplomacy To Connect With Trump'
'Pak Used Personal Diplomacy To Connect With Trump'

'As one former Indian diplomat put it to me, Delhi has access to the White House, but Islamabad has access to Mar-a-Lago.'

SC removes criticism of Allahabad HC judge over order
SC removes criticism of Allahabad HC judge over order

The Supreme Court has deleted its critical observation against Allahabad High Court judge Prashant Kumar, clarifying that it did not intend to embarrass or cast aspersions on him. The decision follows a request from Chief Justice B R...

Why Calcutta Remains A City Of Bhoy
Why Calcutta Remains A City Of Bhoy

A year after the RG Kar rape-murder Swarupa Dutt/Rediff look at the city where it happened, Kolkata -- its study in dichotomy, at once the self-proclaimed cultural capital of India as also a petri dish for a peculiar rage that breeds...

'EC must act': Tharoor backs Rahul on 'vote theft'
'EC must act': Tharoor backs Rahul on 'vote theft'

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has urged the Election Commission to address Rahul Gandhi's claims of poll rigging, calling them 'serious questions' that must be addressed in the interest of all voters.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV