Huma Qureshi's cousin killed over parking dispute in Delhi

Fri, 08 August 2025
08:49
Actor Huma Qureshi's cousin was stabbed to death following a dispute over parking in southeast Delhi's Bhogal area.

Two teenagers have been apprehended in connection with the incident, an official said on Friday.

Asif Qureshi, a resident of Church Lane in Bhogal, sustained a grievous injury to his chest after being attacked with a pointed object during a heated altercation late Thursday night, he said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10.30 pm when Asif confronted a man for parking a scooter in front of his house.

The confrontation quickly escalated and Asif was allegedly attacked with a 'poker-type' weapon, inflicting a deep wound in his chest.

Police said the victim collapsed at the spot and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A case under sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station.

The accused have been identified as Ujjwal (19) and Gautam (18), both residents of the same locality.

They live on the second floor of a building at Church Lane -- just a few houses away from the victim's residence, police said. Both were taken into custody soon after the incident.

"Further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and the role of each accused in the assault," said the officer.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.  -- PTI

