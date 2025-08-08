HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gujarat ATS arrests four for duping people with bogus Luxembourg visas

Fri, 08 August 2025
21:04
The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad has arrested four persons for allegedly duping over 40 persons by giving them bogus visas of Luxembourg in Europe. 

The arrested persons comprise Mumbai-resident Tabrez Kashmiri and his associates Mayank Bhardwaj, Tejendra alias Kishan Gajjar, and Manish Patel, all residents of Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad, an ATS release said on Friday. 

They have been held for cheating and forgery, the ATS said. 

Based on a specific tip off about a gang giving bogus visas to aspirants, ATS initiated a preliminary inquiry and called Bhardwaj and Gajjar for questioning. 

"During interrogation, the duo admitted to taking fees ranging from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh from four individuals after promising them valid Luxembourg visas. 

While Manish Patel used to bring clients, Tabrez used to handle the visa approval part," said the release. 

To crosscheck their claim of issuing valid visas to the clients, ATS sent five such visas to the Embassy of Luxembourg in New Delhi for verification. 

The Embassy informed the ATS that visas of these individuals were not genuine, the release said. -- PTI

