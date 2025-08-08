HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
'Got involved directly' in India-Pak war: Rubio

Fri, 08 August 2025
10:04
The United States 'got involved directly' when India and Pakistan went to war and President Donald Trump was able to deliver peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has claimed.

Since May 10, Trump has repeated his claim many times that he 'helped settle' the tensions between India and Pakistan and told the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours that America will do a 'lot of trade' with them if they stopped the conflict.

India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

Rubio, in an interview to EWTN's  The World Over' on Thursday, said that Trump is committed to peace and being the 'president of peace'.

"And so, we saw when India and Pakistan went to war, we got involved directly, and the president was able to deliver on that peace," Rubio said. 

Rubio also listed other conflicts that he said Trump helped resolve.

"Cambodia and Thailand more recently; Azerbaijan and Armenia, hopefully, DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo)-Rwanda -- a 30-year war, 7 million people killed -- we were able to bring them here to sign it," Rubio said.

He added that the US was proud of those initiatives and 'we're looking for more -- obviously, the big one being in Ukraine and Russia'. 

"We dedicate a significant amount of time to stopping and ending wars," Rubio said. -- PTI

