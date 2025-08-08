HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Goa launches homestay, bed and breakfast scheme

Fri, 08 August 2025
10:54
Pic: Ramesh Menon
The Goa government has launched its 'Homestay and Bed and Breakfast Scheme' to boost rural and community-based tourism in the coastal state. 

Under the scheme, which was formally launched by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at the Secretariat in Porvorim on Thursday, local residents operating homestays in hinterland areas will be offered financial incentives and support. 

"The homestay scheme is focused on promoting hinterland tourism and empowering women operators by giving them a platform to showcase their offerings. It will improve access to wildlife sanctuaries and village destinations," Sawant said. 

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte highlighted the scheme's alignment with the state's 'Goa Beyond Beaches' vision. 

"This is a focused effort to empower women and promote community-based tourism. Most homestays are run by women, and this scheme will strengthen their role in the tourism economy," he said. 

The minister said MoUs with platforms like Airbnb and ongoing training programmes will help scale up rural tourism in Goa. 

State Tourism Director Kedar Naik said that the scheme aims to promote regenerative tourism and empower women and youth entrepreneurs. 

"The scheme marks a strategic shift from policy to implementation. It offers both fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, simplified registration, quality classification of homestays, and promotional support through the state tourism department's platforms. Under the scheme, eligible establishments in Sattari, Sanguem, Dharbandora, Bicholim, Canacona, Ponda, and Quepem talukas will receive a one-time grant of Rs 2 lakh," Naik said. 

"They will also benefit from training, marketing assistance, and subsidised participation in tourism trade fairs. The scheme will be valid for five years and may be extended further," he added.

