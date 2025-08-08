HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Elgar Parishadcase: SC to consider listing bail plea of Surendra Gadling

Fri, 08 August 2025
The Supreme Court on Friday took note of repeated adjournments and assured early listing of the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria was urged by his counsel and senior advocate Anand Grover, who said his client had been in jail for "6.5 years". 

"The bail plea has been adjourned 11 times in the Supreme Court,' Grover added. 

The CJI said, "We will list it." 

On March 27, a bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal adjourned the bail hearing of Gadling and activist Jyoti Jagtap arrested in the case. 

 It also deferred the petition filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) challenging the bail granted to activist Mahesh Raut. 

Raut was given bail by the Bombay High Court but the order was stayed after the NIA sought a stay on the verdict to challenge it before the apex court. Gadling was accused of providing aid to the Maoists and allegedly conspiring with various co-accused, including the ones absconding in the case. 

He was booked under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, and the IPC and the prosecution claimed Gadling provided secret information about government activities and maps of certain areas to underground Maoist rebels. 

He reportedly asked Maoists to oppose the operation of Surjagarh mines, and instigated several locals to join the movement. 

Gadling is also involved in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case relating to the alleged provocative speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017. 

The police claimed the speeches triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune district. -- PTI

