BSE Sensex top losers today

17:18





The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 765.47 points or 0.95 percent to settle at 79,857.79.





During the day, it tumbled 847.42 points or 1.05 percent to 79,775.84.





The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 232.85 points or 0.95 percent to 24,363.30.





From the Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries were among the laggards.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled on Friday amid non-stop foreign fund outflows and tariff-related jitters.