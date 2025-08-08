HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BSE Sensex top losers today

Fri, 08 August 2025
17:18
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled on Friday amid non-stop foreign fund outflows and tariff-related jitters. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 765.47 points or 0.95 percent to settle at 79,857.79. 

During the day, it tumbled 847.42 points or 1.05 percent to 79,775.84. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 232.85 points or 0.95 percent to 24,363.30. 

From the Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries were among the laggards. 

