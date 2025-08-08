Bihar SIR: Poll panel officials take potshots at Rahul

11:48

With no political party approaching the Election Commission for inclusion or removal of names from Bihar's draft voters' list, sources in the poll panel on Friday questioned why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has not raised any objections now.





Taking a dig at Gandhi, the sources said it seems the Congress leader will give his claims and objections 'only after the elections instead of giving them now'.





According to the latest EC bulletin, since August 1 when the Bihar draft rolls were published, no political party has approached it with request to add or remove names.





"It seems that like always, Rahul Gandhi will give his claims and objections in Bihar's SIR (special intensive revision) only after the elections instead of giving them now," an EC official said.





The EC's dig at the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha came a day after he alleged 'vote theft' in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Haryana.





The chief electoral officers of the three states have asked him to submit names of such electors under oath as per provisions of the Conduct of Election Rules. -- PTI