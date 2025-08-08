Amritsar police cracks pro-Khalistan graffiti case, two held

20:06

File image





According to the police, two accused, including a minor and both residents of Dargabad village in Batala, have been apprehended within 24 hours of the incident.





In a social media post on X, the director general of police, Gaurav Yadav, wrote, "In a major breakthrough, Amritsar commissionerate police cracks the Pro-Khalistan #Graffiti case reported on the night of August 6-7 at three locations in the city. Two accused, including a minor--both residents of Dargabad village, #Batala--have been apprehended within 24 hours."





According to the preliminary investigation, the accused were in contact with foreign-based Shamsher Singh alias Shera Mann, who allegedly directed them to carry out the act on the instructions of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.





The police said the graffiti was executed after the accused received instructions and designs via Snapchat, though the promised payment was never made.





The post reads, "Preliminary investigation reveals they were in contact with foreign-based Shamsher Singh @ Shera Mann, who directed them to carry out the act on instructions from Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. The accused executed the graffiti after receiving instructions and designs via #Snapchat, but the promised payment was never made." -- PTI

In a significant breakthrough, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police has solved the pro-Khalistan graffiti case reported during the night of August 6-7 at three locations in the city, said the director general of police Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, on Friday.