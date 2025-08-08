AI 171 crash: 65 families hire US-based law firm

16:54





The law firm's aviation attorney Mike Andrews visited the crash site in Meghaninagar area in Ahmedabad before coming to Vadodara city, where he met some of the victim families.





While talking to the reporters in Vadodara on Friday, Andrews said the families have an option of filing a product liability claim in a US court depending on the findings of the ongoing investigation.





Families who have contacted the law firm want to know what happened, why it happened and what are the options they have, Andrews added.





He urged the Union government to release the data of the flight data recorder as well as cockpit voice recorder so that lawyers and experts can analyse it and explore further legal options.





On June 12, Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft en route to London Gatwick, crashed into a medical hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The aircraft burst into flames, killing 241 out of 242 people onboard and 19 individuals on the ground, including four medical students.





"We visited the crash site and spoke with some of the individuals who were there. We were able to take some photographs and get a feeling of the size of the scene. We met families from the UK and India, and they all expressed their burning desire for answers, for transparency and information," said Andrews.





According to his media team, the majority of those 65 families from India and UK hail from Gujarat and neighbouring Diu.





"We currently represent 65 families who are citizens of both India and the UK. Legal options are based on the data and what investigations reveal. It will give us an idea which entity may or may not be responsible. If Boeing is found to be responsible for this crash, we anticipate the cases will be filed in the federal court in the US," said Andrews.

At least 65 families from India and the United Kingdom who lost kin in the horrific June 12 Air India plane crash have hired prominent United States-based law firm Beasley Allen.