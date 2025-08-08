HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

AI 171 crash: 65 families hire US-based law firm

Fri, 08 August 2025
Share:
16:54
image
At least 65 families from India and the United Kingdom who lost kin in the horrific June 12 Air India plane crash have hired prominent United States-based law firm Beasley Allen. 

The law firm's aviation attorney Mike Andrews visited the crash site in Meghaninagar area in Ahmedabad before coming to Vadodara city, where he met some of the victim families. 

While talking to the reporters in Vadodara on Friday, Andrews said the families have an option of filing a product liability claim in a US court depending on the findings of the ongoing investigation. 

Families who have contacted the law firm want to know what happened, why it happened and what are the options they have, Andrews added. 

He urged the Union government to release the data of the flight data recorder as well as cockpit voice recorder so that lawyers and experts can analyse it and explore further legal options. 

On June 12, Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft en route to London Gatwick, crashed into a medical hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The aircraft burst into flames, killing 241 out of 242 people onboard and 19 individuals on the ground, including four medical students. 

"We visited the crash site and spoke with some of the individuals who were there. We were able to take some photographs and get a feeling of the size of the scene. We met families from the UK and India, and they all expressed their burning desire for answers, for transparency and information," said Andrews. 

According to his media team, the majority of those 65 families from India and UK hail from Gujarat and neighbouring Diu. 

"We currently represent 65 families who are citizens of both India and the UK. Legal options are based on the data and what investigations reveal. It will give us an idea which entity may or may not be responsible. If Boeing is found to be responsible for this crash, we anticipate the cases will be filed in the federal court in the US," said Andrews.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IT Bill withdrawn in Lok Sabha; new Bill on Aug 11
LIVE! IT Bill withdrawn in Lok Sabha; new Bill on Aug 11

Sign declaration or apologise, says EC; Rahul hits back
Sign declaration or apologise, says EC; Rahul hits back

The Election Commission has asked Rahul Gandhi to share details of wrongful entries and omissions in voters' list. Gandhi hit back, asserting he has already taken oath in Parliament to uphold the Constitution.

'India Can Convert Tariffs Into Win-Win Situation'
'India Can Convert Tariffs Into Win-Win Situation'

'It's important for India to think about areas where it wants the US to move.''We can be far more innovative in what we ask the US.''Given that there's a package deal, why not do it?'

'Pak Used Personal Diplomacy To Connect With Trump'
'Pak Used Personal Diplomacy To Connect With Trump'

'As one former Indian diplomat put it to me, Delhi has access to the White House, but Islamabad has access to Mar-a-Lago.'

'Books Ban May Be Preparation For Something Else'
'Books Ban May Be Preparation For Something Else'

'I hope we can move towards peace, stability, and national unity.''I believe most Kashmiris want that too.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV