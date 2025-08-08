HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Aditi Rao Hydari to receive Diversity in Cinema award at IFFM

Fri, 08 August 2025
Share:
12:19
image
Actor Aditi Rao Hydari will be felicitated with the Diversity in Cinema Award at the upcoming edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), the organisers announced on Friday. 

The actor will attend the festival as guest of honour. 

She will be recognised for her immense contribution to cinema and her impactful performances across mediums, a press release said. 

"Aditi, who captured hearts with her unforgettable portrayal of Bibbo Jaan in Heeramandi, continues to mesmerize global audiences with her poise, talent, and effortless screen presence. Her participation in IFFM 2025 is expected to elevate the excitement and add a regal charm to the gala celebration of Indian cinema on foreign shores," it added. 

Hydari, known for her roles in films such as Padmaavat, Kaatru Veliyidai, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Sufiyum Sujatayum, and the series Jubilee, described the Diversity in Cinema Award as a special honour. 

"Melbourne has always been warm and welcoming, and to be celebrated in a city that celebrates cinema with such passion is deeply humbling," the actor said in a statement. 

Festival director Mitu Bhowmik Lange praised the actor's artistic achievements and said she is the "epitome of grace and excellence". 

"Her work speaks volumes of her versatility and strength as an artist. We are absolutely delighted to welcome her to IFFM 2025 and to honour her with the Diversity in Cinema Award," she added. 

The 2025 edition of IFFM will be held from August 14 to 24 across Melbourne, featuring a packed schedule of screenings, red carpet galas, industry panels, and the IFFM Awards.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bihar SIR: EC officials take potshots at Rahul
LIVE! Bihar SIR: EC officials take potshots at Rahul

SC removes criticism of Allahabad HC judge over order
SC removes criticism of Allahabad HC judge over order

The Supreme Court has deleted its critical observation against Allahabad High Court judge Prashant Kumar, clarifying that it did not intend to embarrass or cast aspersions on him. The decision follows a request from Chief Justice B R...

Why Calcutta Remains A City Of Bhoy
Why Calcutta Remains A City Of Bhoy

A year after the RG Kar rape-murder Swarupa Dutt/Rediff look at the city where it happened, Kolkata -- its study in dichotomy, at once the self-proclaimed cultural capital of India as also a petri dish for a peculiar rage that breeds...

Trump Rules Out Trade Talks With India
Trump Rules Out Trade Talks With India

United States President Donald Trump has said there will be no trade negotiations with India until a dispute over tariffs is resolved, following his administration's decision to double tariffs on Indian imports.

'Pakistan Does America's Dirty Work'
'Pakistan Does America's Dirty Work'

'What the Americans want is to destabilise Iran. For destabilising Iran, you need access.'One access is through Iraq. The other access is through Pakistan.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV