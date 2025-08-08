HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Actor Abhay Jha cheated of Rs 17 lakh

Fri, 08 August 2025
00:54
File image
File image
Actor Abhay Shankar Jha was cheated of Rs 17 lakh by four persons on the pretext of exchanging Rs 500 notes with Rs 100 notes, police said on Thursday.   

Jha (43), who has worked in Hindi movies and TV serials, lodged a complaint at Matunga police station on Wednesday but no arrest has been made in the case yet, said an official. 

As per the complaint, Roshan Kumar, one of the accused, offered Jha financial assistance after Jha told him that he needed Rs 5 crore to make a film. 

On June 26,  Kumar introduced Jha to Mahendra Kumar who promised to finance the film. 

On July 31, Roshan Kumar contacted Jha, and told him that Mahendra needed to send Rs 17 lakh in cash in the denomination of Rs 500 to his native place for a wedding, and he was ready to exchange Rs 100 notes for Rs 500 notes. 

Jha agreed to arrange the cash. 

On August 4, Mahendra Kumar's friend Ayush took Jha to a coffee shop in Wadala, where he handed over the wads of Rs 500 notes to a man called Ramesh.  

As they stepped out and crossed the road, Ramesh fled with the cash. The actor called Mahendra Kumar and Roshan Kumar who assured him that they will give him his money back, but later they stopped responding to his calls, Jha told police. 

Further probe was on and no arrest has been made yet, police said. -- PTI

