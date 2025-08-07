UP: Minor raped by 15-yr-old as boyfriend flees

08:55

Two people, including a 15-year-old, were on Wednesday held in connection with the gang-rape of a minor girl in Maharajpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, police said.





The police said that the third accused is at large and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.





The incident came to light after the victim approached Maharajpur police on Monday to report the incident, which took place on July 26, they said.





Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Satyajeet Gupta said, "The victim had been with her boyfriend, identified as Mahesh (19), a resident of Fatehpur district. Mahesh had allegedly taken her to a secluded spot in Maharajpur under the pretext of making some purchases and raped her."





While the two were together, two individuals -- Divyanshu alias Lucky (19) and his 15-year-old friend -- arrived and began filming them with the intention of blackmail.





The perpetrators demanded 7,000 from the girl, who pleaded with them, stating she had no money, they said.





Assistant Commissioner of Police (Chakeri) Abhishek Pandey said as the two men began to molest the girl, Mahesh fled the scene, leaving her alone.





The girl desperately offered her nose pin to her attackers, but they later allegedly gang-raped her and took about 1,000 before leaving, he said.





The suspects dropped the girl near her house on their motorcycle after noticing she had remained at the secluded spot for several hours, the officer said.





Following the girl's report, Maharajpur police, with the assistance of the crime branch, launched an investigation.





Divyanshu and the juvenile were held and presented before the court.





Divyanshu has been sent to jail, while the minor has been moved to a juvenile home, the police said.





The police have initiated a search for Mahesh, who is currently absconding.





The girl's medical examination has been conducted to confirm the charges of gang-rape, but the results are still awaited, Pandey said. -- PTI