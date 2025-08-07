HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump-Putin meet likely soon

Thu, 07 August 2025
16:19
The Kremlin on Thursday said preparations are underway for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump '" their first since Trump's return to office this year.

The announcement comes amid signs of growing war fatigue in Ukraine.

A new Gallup poll reveals that only 1 in 4 Ukrainians now want to continue fighting Russia until victory, down from 75% in 2022.

Around 70% now favour a negotiated settlement, though most doubt peace will come within a year.

The war has claimed over 12,000 civilian lives, with Russia gradually advancing on the front lines.  --Agencies

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Have not ordered closing kabutarkhanas: Bombay HC
Over 1 lakh votes were stolen from us: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleges that the Election Commission is colluding with the BJP to manipulate elections, citing data analysis from a Karnataka constituency. He claims evidence of 'vote chori' and demands transparency from the...

'China, Pak Will Try To Turn Bangladesh Against India'
'Pakistan will also try to turn Bangladesh into a base for terrorist attacks on India.'

Will The Dragon And Elephant Dance Again?
A meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO summit is being planned.

Uttarkashi floods: 70 Rescued, over 50 still missing
Rescue operations continue in Uttarkashi after flash floods, with dozens still missing. The Army and other agencies are working to rescue stranded people and restore connectivity.

