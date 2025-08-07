Trump-Putin meet likely soon

16:19

The Kremlin on Thursday said preparations are underway for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump '" their first since Trump's return to office this year.





The announcement comes amid signs of growing war fatigue in Ukraine.





A new Gallup poll reveals that only 1 in 4 Ukrainians now want to continue fighting Russia until victory, down from 75% in 2022.





Around 70% now favour a negotiated settlement, though most doubt peace will come within a year.





The war has claimed over 12,000 civilian lives, with Russia gradually advancing on the front lines. --Agencies