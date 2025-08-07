HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
LIVE! Cloudburst-hit Dharali remains cut off after 2 days

'Will never compromise...': Modi amid Trump tariffs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India will never compromise the interests of its farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers, asserting that he would be ready to pay any price.

Cash discovery row: SC rejects Justice Varma's plea

The Supreme Court dismissed Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma's plea seeking invalidation of a report that found him guilty of misconduct in the cash discovery row.

Trump's first lot of 25pc tariffs on India kicks in

The additional 25 per cent duty will come into effect after 21 days or August 27.

'Citizens Are Safe From Govt Only When...'

'The moment they fall foul of the party in power, they become unsafe. Then nobody can guarantee their safety.'

