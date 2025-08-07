Odisha: 11-yr-old tribal girl raped for over 1 month

14:34

Odisha Police have arrested three persons, including a minor, on the charge of repeatedly raping an 11-year-old girl for over a month in Mayurbhanj district, an officer said on Thursday.





Among the arrested is the brother-in-law of the survivor.





The arrests were made on Wednesday after the girl's mother lodged an FIR with Khunta police station on August 3, alleging that the minor was raped at separate locations between June 14 and July 27.





While the minor accused was sent to the Child Protection Home in Rourkela, the two others were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody.





"The medical examination of the survivor and the accused persons was conducted in a hospital. The girl's statement was also recorded in the presence of a magistrate," Khunta police station inspector-in-charge, Panchanan Mohanty, told reporters.





He said the accused persons took the survivor to different places and raped her on separate dates.





The accused have been booked under several sections of the BNS and POCSO Act, he added. -- PTI