Odisha: 11-yr-old tribal girl raped for over 1 month

Thu, 07 August 2025
14:34
image
Odisha Police have arrested three persons, including a minor, on the charge of repeatedly raping an 11-year-old girl for over a month in Mayurbhanj district, an officer said on Thursday.

Among the arrested is the brother-in-law of the survivor.

The arrests were made on Wednesday after the girl's mother lodged an FIR with Khunta police station on August 3, alleging that the minor was raped at separate locations between June 14 and July 27.

While the minor accused was sent to the Child Protection Home in Rourkela, the two others were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody.

"The medical examination of the survivor and the accused persons was conducted in a hospital. The girl's statement was also recorded in the presence of a magistrate," Khunta police station inspector-in-charge, Panchanan Mohanty, told reporters.

He said the accused persons took the survivor to different places and raped her on separate dates.

The accused have been booked under several sections of the BNS and POCSO Act, he added.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

'China, Pak Will Try To Turn Bangladesh Against India'
'China, Pak Will Try To Turn Bangladesh Against India'

'Pakistan will also try to turn Bangladesh into a base for terrorist attacks on India.'

'Will never compromise...': Modi amid Trump tariffs
'Will never compromise...': Modi amid Trump tariffs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India will never compromise the interests of its farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers, asserting that he would be ready to pay any price.

Will The Dragon And Elephant Dance Again?
Will The Dragon And Elephant Dance Again?

A meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO summit is being planned.

3 CRPF personnel killed as vehicle falls in nallah
3 CRPF personnel killed as vehicle falls in nallah

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and 15 injured when their vehicle skidded off the road in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

