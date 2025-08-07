Oberoi plans new hotels in Gir, Goa, Khajuraho...

10:46





The company will expand through its Oberoi and Trident brands for the new hotels under management contracts, it said in a stock exchange filing.





The new hotels include The Oberoi, Gir, a 20-key Oberoi luxury wildlife retreat located near the Gir National Park; The Oberoi, Hyderabad, a 220-key luxury hotel; Trident, Nandi Hills, a 150-key Trident hotel in Bengaluru; and Trident, Fort Aguada, a 170-key Trident hotel near the 17th-century Fort Aguada in Goa.





Additionally, the company plans to further strengthen its luxury portfolio with the launch of The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace, Khajuraho, and two Oberoi Nile Dahabeyas this year.





'Our growth trajectory is driven by a clear strategic focus -- expanding into high-potential markets, delivering authentic and memorable guest experiences, and upholding the service philosophy that defines The Oberoi Group,' Arjun Oberoi, executive chairman, The Oberoi Group, said.





The company added that these projects form part of its development pipeline of 25 properties scheduled for completion by 2030. Of these, eight hotels will be owned or jointly invested in and operated by the company. Fourteen hotels will be operated under management contracts, along with two Dahabeyas (a type of sailboat), and one Nile cruise.





Location-wise, 16 hotels are expected to be in India, and nine hotels will be present internationally, like London, Egypt, Bhutan, Nepal, and Saudi Arabia.





Overall, after completion, 18 hotels will operate under the Oberoi brand and seven under the Trident brand, adding 2,033 keys to its portfolio. Currently, the company has 30 owned and managed hotel properties across six countries.

East India Hotels, part of The Oberoi Group, will add four new hotel projects in Goa, Bengaluru, Gujarat, and Hyderabad to strengthen its presence in key leisure and urban destinations in India.