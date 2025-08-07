HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Notification for vice president's election issued; nomination begins

Thu, 07 August 2025
08:38
The Election Commission issued a notification on Thursday for the September 9 election to the vice president's post, kickstarting the nomination process.

According to the notification, August 21 is the last date for filing nominations, while the documents will be scrutinised on August 22.

August 25 is the last date to withdraw from the electoral battle.

The post fell vacant on July 21 following the surprise resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar citing health reasons.

Dhankhar's tenure was to end in August 2027.

According to constitutional provisions, in case of a mid-term poll, the incumbent gets a full five-year term.   -- PTI

