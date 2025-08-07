Have not ordered closing kabutarkhanas: Bombay HC

16:54





A committee of experts can study whether the old Kabutarkhanas in the city should continue, but "human life is of paramount importance", it said.





"If something affects the larger health of senior citizens and kids, then it should be looked into. There has to be a balance," the court said.





Earlier this week, sheets were placed covering the Kabutarkhanas in the city, leading to protests.





Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had then claimed that the Kabutarkhanas were closed following the high court's order.





A bench of Justices G S Kulkarni and Arif Doctor on Thursday clarified that it had not passed any order.





"It was the BMC's (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) decision (to close Kabutarkhanas) which was challenged before us. We did not pass any order. We only did not grant any interim relief," the HC said.





But the judges also noted that human health is of paramount importance and concern, and it would consider appointing a committee of experts to study the issue and submit recommendations to the government.





"We are only concerned about public health. These are public places where thousands of people are residing....There has to be a balance. There are few who want to feed (pigeons). It is for the government to now take a decision. There is nothing adversarial in this," the bench said. -- PTI

