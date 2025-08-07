HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Have not ordered closing kabutarkhanas: Bombay HC

Thu, 07 August 2025
Share:
16:54
image
The Bombay high court on Thursday said it had not passed any order directing the closure of `kabutarkhanas' (pigeon-feeding spots) in the city, but only refrained from staying the closure order of the municipal corporation. 

A committee of experts can study whether the old Kabutarkhanas in the city should continue, but "human life is of paramount importance", it said. 

"If something affects the larger health of senior citizens and kids, then it should be looked into. There has to be a balance," the court said. 

Earlier this week, sheets were placed covering the Kabutarkhanas in the city, leading to protests. 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had then claimed that the Kabutarkhanas were closed following the high court's order. 

A bench of Justices G S Kulkarni and Arif Doctor on Thursday clarified that it had not passed any order. 

"It was the BMC's (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) decision (to close Kabutarkhanas) which was challenged before us. We did not pass any order. We only did not grant any interim relief," the HC said. 

But the judges also noted that human health is of paramount importance and concern, and it would consider appointing a committee of experts to study the issue and submit recommendations to the government. 

"We are only concerned about public health. These are public places where thousands of people are residing....There has to be a balance. There are few who want to feed (pigeons). It is for the government to now take a decision. There is nothing adversarial in this," the bench said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NDA authorises Modi, Nadda to pick its VP candidate
LIVE! NDA authorises Modi, Nadda to pick its VP candidate

'Will never compromise...': Modi amid Trump tariffs
'Will never compromise...': Modi amid Trump tariffs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India will never compromise the interests of its farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers, asserting that he would be ready to pay any price.

NDRF deploys cadaver dogs in Uttarkashi rescue ops
NDRF deploys cadaver dogs in Uttarkashi rescue ops

NDRF deploys cadaver dogs and rescue teams to flood-ravaged Dharali village in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, to search for survivors. ITBP evacuates pilgrims from Gangotri.

''This Wasn't A Cloudburst...'
''This Wasn't A Cloudburst...'

'The lakes up there were already at the brink due to accumulated rainwater, and then snowmelt occurred.''When one lake breached, it triggered a cascading effect -- other lakes breached subsequently.'

No order from court to shut kabutarkhanas: HC clarifies
No order from court to shut kabutarkhanas: HC clarifies

The Bombay High Court clarified that it did not order the closure of pigeon-feeding spots (Kabutarkhanas) in Mumbai, but only refrained from staying the municipal corporation's closure order. The court suggested a committee of experts to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD