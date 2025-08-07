HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Airlines reported 190 tech glitches in aircraft this year till July 21: Govt

Thu, 07 August 2025
Share:
19:33
image
Airlines have reported 190 technical glitches in aircraft this year till July 21, the government said on Thursday.

Minister of State For Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, said technical snags are general phenomena in aircraft which may be caused due to improper function/ malfunction of components/system/accessories fitted on the aircraft.

The responsibility to rectify all snags reported on the aircraft before the aircraft is released for flight lies with the airlines.

According to data shared by him, this year till July 21, airlines have reported 190 technical glitches and the number stood at 421 in 2024.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation ensures the compliance of airlines with all safety and maintenance standards through the mechanism of conducting surveillance, spot check and night surveillance of the airlines and its personnel, he said.

"The observations/ findings made during surveillance, spot check and night surveillance are provided to the airlines for taking corrective action. In case of violation, DGCA takes enforcement action in accordance with laid down procedures which may consist of warning, suspension, cancellation including imposition of financial penalty to the airlines/ personnel," he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Court allows Tahawwur Rana to speak to family members
LIVE! Court allows Tahawwur Rana to speak to family members

'They punched her': Indian-origin girl attacked in Ireland
'They punched her': Indian-origin girl attacked in Ireland

An Indian-origin nurse in Ireland is devastated after her daughter was racially abused and attacked. This incident, along with other recent attacks on Indian citizens, has raised concerns about safety and racism in Ireland.

NDA authorises Modi, Nadda to pick VP candidate
NDA authorises Modi, Nadda to pick VP candidate

The National Democratic Alliance has authorized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda to select the ruling bloc's vice presidential candidate.

'China, Pak Will Try To Turn Bangladesh Against India'
'China, Pak Will Try To Turn Bangladesh Against India'

'Pakistan will also try to turn Bangladesh into a base for terrorist attacks on India.'

Uttarkashi floods: 70 Rescued, over 50 still missing
Uttarkashi floods: 70 Rescued, over 50 still missing

Rescue operations continue in Uttarkashi after flash floods, with dozens still missing. The Army and other agencies are working to rescue stranded people and restore connectivity.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD