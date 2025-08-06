HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman MBBS student undergoing counselling found hanging

Wed, 06 August 2025
A 21-year-old woman medical student allegedly committed suicide in a hostel room of a college here, police said on Wednesday. The woman was found hanging late Tuesday night and a note was found at the spot in which she purportedly mentioned that she was undergoing psychiatric treatment and wanted to study further, they said. 

She hailed from Rajasthan and was the second-year MBBS course student at the government-run B J Medical College here, the police said. She was staying with two other female students in a room of the hostel, an official from Bundgarden police station. 

"As she did not return to her room till late evening, her roommates raised an alarm and approached the police to file a missing complaint. Meanwhile, another hostel inmate spotted her hanging in another room in the premises and alerted the hostel authorities and police," he said. As per primary investigation, she was undergoing psychiatric treatment since her school days, the official said. -- PTI

