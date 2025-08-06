Vijay Deverakonda appears before ED in betting case

11:57





The 'Liger' actor appeared before the officials of the central agency for questioning at its zonal office here. Actor Prakash Raj earlier appeared before the ED on July 30 in connection with the case. Besides Raj, the ED had also summoned actors Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda and Lakshmi Manchu for questioning in the case.





The actors had "endorsed" online betting apps allegedly involved in generating "illicit" funds, according to official sources. Deverakonda, the Hyderabad-born actor, debuted with the 2011 Telugu film 'Nuvvila' and shot to fame with the 2017 blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'. -- PTI

