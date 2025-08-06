HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Vijay Deverakonda appears before ED in betting case

Wed, 06 August 2025
11:57
Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here as part of an investigation into a money laundering case linked to illegal online betting and gambling by certain platforms. 

The 'Liger' actor appeared before the officials of the central agency for questioning at its zonal office here. Actor Prakash Raj earlier appeared before the ED on July 30 in connection with the case. Besides Raj, the ED had also summoned actors Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda and Lakshmi Manchu for questioning in the case. 

The actors had "endorsed" online betting apps allegedly involved in generating "illicit" funds, according to official sources. Deverakonda, the Hyderabad-born actor, debuted with the 2011 Telugu film 'Nuvvila' and shot to fame with the 2017 blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'. -- PTI

