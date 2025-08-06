HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Uttarkashi: 11 injured army personnel airlifted

Wed, 06 August 2025
20:49
image
As many as 11 injured army personnel have been airlifted to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Hospital located in Matli area of Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand, said police on Wednesday.

A devastating cloudburst in Uttarkashi district has triggered massive flash floods and landslides, causing widespread destruction in Dharali, Sukhi Top and Harsil areas.

In a social media post on X, the Uttarkashi Police wrote, 'Harshil, Dharali relief and rescue operations for disaster-affected people are ongoing continuously. 11 injured army personnel have been airlifted to I.T.B.P. Matli.'

Meanwhile, two injured civilians were safely transported from Dharali to the ITBP Hospital Matli, said the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The social media post on X reads, 'Through the joint efforts of SDRF and ITBP, two injured individuals were safely transported from Dharali to ITBP Hospital Matli via the Matli helipad. SDRF is always ready for relief and service in disasters.'

The Indian Army has launched a swift and coordinated Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation in the wake of a devastating cloudburst near Dharali, close to Harsil in Uttarakhand.

The region is currently cut off from both north and south due to multiple road breaches and a collapsed bridge.

According to a statement from the Indian Army, over 225 Army personnel, including infantry and engineering teams, are on the ground for search, rescue, and relief tasks.

Combat engineers have reached Dharali to aid in clearing debris and restoring mobility.

As of 3 pm, 7 teams of the Indian Army are operating with Reeco Radar near Tekla while search and rescue dogs are deployed at Harsil; more are en route from Remount and Veterinary Centres.

As per the Indian Army, the military helipad at Harsil is operational.

Three civil helicopters launched from Sahastradhara in coordination with SDRF have successfully landed at Bhatwari and Harsil for casualty evacuation and relief material delivery.

Chinook, Mi-17, ALH helicopters are on standby at Jolly Grant, Chandigarh, and Sarsawa for troop and material airlift - awaiting tasking clearance.

As of 3 pm, there are three confirmed fatalities while over 50 persons are reportedly missing (as per the Civil Administration).

According to the statement, a total of 9 personnel are also missing, including one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and 8 jawans.

In a significant infrastructural damage, key road stretches near Bartwari, Linchigad, and Gangrani have been washed away, severely affecting movement.

The civil helipad at Dharali remains non-functional due to a mudslide. -- ANI

IMAGE: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacts with a victim of cloudburst during his visit to Dharali to assess the damage caused by the disaster, in Uttarkashi on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India slams US tariffs, defends Russia oil imports
LIVE! India slams US tariffs, defends Russia oil imports

Trump doubles tariff on India to 50% over Russian oil
Trump doubles tariff on India to 50% over Russian oil

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday slapped an additional 25 per cent tariff on goods coming from India as penalty for New Delhi's continued buying of Russian oil.

Modi likely to visit China, first since Galwan clash
Modi likely to visit China, first since Galwan clash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Japan and China starting around August 29. The visit to China would be his first after the Ladakh border standoff.

Govt rejects debate on SIR, Oppn proposes 'middle path'
Govt rejects debate on SIR, Oppn proposes 'middle path'

The government rejected the Opposition's demand for a discussion on electoral roll revision in Bihar, citing that the matter is sub judice and pending before the judiciary.

Uttarkashi flood: 1 body found; 28 from Kerala missing
Uttarkashi flood: 1 body found; 28 from Kerala missing

Landslides blocked arterial roads leading up to Dharali where dozens of people were trapped and many homes and cars swept away by the raging waters on Tuesday. Eleven Army personnel from the nearby camp in Harsil were among those missing.

