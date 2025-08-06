HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP: Retired Army man killed by minor grandson over smartphone

Wed, 06 August 2025
23:25
A 12-year-old boy was held for allegedly killing his grandfather over his refusal to purchase him a smartphone, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on August 4 in the Purani Basti Police Station area, where Rampati Pandey, a retired Indian Army personnel, was allegedly murdered by his grandson.

The minor, who lived with Pandey, frequently argued with his grandfather over money, and on the day of the incident, he demanded money for a new mobile phone. When Pandey refused and allegedly verbally abused him, the grandson attacked him with an iron rod, the police stated. 

The boy's friend, Azharuddin (22), who was present at the scene, also allegedly participated in the assault, striking the 65-year-old man with a brick.

Pandey succumbed to his injuries at the scene, the police mentioned. 

Following the murder, the grandson allegedly attempted to mislead the police by claiming he had found his grandfather bleeding in the room upon returning home.

"During the investigation, we found that the murder was committed by the minor grandson for a mobile phone," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) OP Singh said.

"His accomplice, Azharuddin, assisted him, and both conspired to kill the retired soldier. Azharuddin has been arrested, and the minor has been taken into custody," the officer added. -- PTI

