Trump's 50% tariff economic blackmail: Rahul Gandhi

Wed, 06 August 2025
22:38
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said United States President Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods is 'economic blackmail' to bully India into an unfair trade deal.

Soon after Trump announced a penalty of another 25 per cent on India for buying Russian oil, the former Congress president said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not let Indian interests be overridden.

'Trump's 50% tariff is economic blackmail -- an attempt to bully India into an unfair trade deal.

'PM Modi better not let his weakness override the interests of the Indian people,' Gandhi said in a post on X.

Trump on Wednesday slapped an additional 25 per cent tariff on goods coming from India as penalty for New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil, a move that is likely to hit sectors such as textiles, marine and leather exports hard.

Trump signed an executive order -- Addressing Threats to the US by the Government of the Russian Federation -- imposing the additional tariff over an above the 25 per cent levy which comes into effect from August 7.

After this order, the total tariff on Indian goods, barring a small exemption list, will be 50 per cent.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Trump doubles tariff on India to 50% over Russian oil
India slams US tariff hike as 'unfair, unjustified'
India slams US tariff hike as 'unfair, unjustified'

The United States action of levying 25 per cent additional tariff on Indian goods is 'unfair, unjustified and unreasonable', India said on Wednesday in a firm reaction, signalling increasing tensions between the two strategic partners...

LIVE! You can't defeat me unless...: Mamata challenges BJP
LIVE! You can't defeat me unless...: Mamata challenges BJP

Modi likely to visit China, first since Galwan clash
Modi likely to visit China, first since Galwan clash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Japan and China starting around August 29. The visit to China would be his first after the Ladakh border standoff.

'Donald Trump' applies for residence proof in Bihar
'Donald Trump' applies for residence proof in Bihar

A prankster in Samastipur, Bihar, posed as Donald Trump to apply for a residence certificate, leading the district administration to order an FIR and investigation.

