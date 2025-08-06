HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump on repeat: Stopped 5 wars including India-Pak

Wed, 06 August 2025
US President Donald Trump has once again reiterated his claim that he stopped the escalation of the recent India-Pakistan conflict after the Pahalgam terror attack, stating he "stopped five wars in the last five months", including one between the two nations. 

Trump made this statement within just 20 days of repeating his previous claim that the US helped broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He made these remarks during a press conference at the White House, originally called to discuss the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Trump stated that he is working to end the ongoing conflict, which he refers to as "Biden's war". 

"This is Biden's war, and we're working very hard to get us out. I stopped five wars in the last five months, actually, and I'd like this to be the sixth, frankly," he said. He further claimed that he had successfully prevented conflicts between nations, including India and Pakistan.

"The other ones I stopped with in a matter of days, almost every one of them, including India and Pakistan. And I could go over the whole list, but you know the list as well as I do," he stated. 

In July, Trump made the same remarks during his meeting with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte. "We have been very successful in settling wars, India, Pakistan... India, by the way, Pakistan would have been a nuclear war within another week, the way that was going. It was going very badly," Trump stated. 

He pointed to his strategy of using trade as leverage, stating, "We did that through trade. I said, we are not going to talk to you about trade, unless you get this thing settled, and they did." -- ANI

