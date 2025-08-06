Trekking route washed away in HP, 413 pilgrims rescued





After receiving a distress call from Kinnaur District Administration this morning, ITBP and NDRF teams were mobilised again and continue the rescue operation.





The rescue operation is being carried out by 1 Gazetted Officer, 4 Subordinate Officers, and 29 Other Ranks of ITBP in coordination with a team of 14 NDRF.ITBP said it remains committed to supporting the district administration and other agencies in the relief efforts.





Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather warning at 6:30 AM today, forecasting light to moderate rainfall at most places in Himachal Pradesh, with a few spells of intense to very intense rainfall likely in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Mandi over the next 3 to 4 hours.





Additionally, light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places in Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur, Una, Lahul and Spiti, Kinnaur, and Kullu districts.





Heavy and continuous rainfall has disrupted normal life in Shimla, leading to the closure of most educational institutions in the district.





Himachal Pradesh has reported a total of 194 deaths and a cumulative loss of over Rs 1,85,251.98 lakh during the monsoon season from June 20 to August 5 this year, according to a report by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).





The report, "Cumulative Statement Showing Damage During Monsoon Season-2025," details the significant human and property losses across the state.





According to the SDMA report, a total of 108 deaths were directly related to rain-triggered incidents.





The SDMA report said that there were 6 deaths due to landslides, nine deaths from flash floods, 17 deaths from cloudbursts, 20 deaths from drowning, one death due to fire, 11 deaths due to snake bites, seven deaths due to electrocution, and 37 deaths due to other causes.The total death toll also includes 86 fatalities from road accidents across the state during the same period.





The highest number of road accident deaths was reported in Mandi (19) and Shimla (12).In addition to the human lives lost, the report highlights the extensive damage to public and private property. The total loss to private property is estimated at Rs 97,129.91 lakh, while public property damage is at Rs 63,341.15 lakh. The report from the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) also notes significant damage to houses, with 194 fully damaged and 301 partially damaged. -- ANI

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) 17th Battalion rescued 413 pilgrims using a rope-based traverse crossing technique and evacuated them to safer locations, said an official.