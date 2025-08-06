'The Walking Dead' actor Kelley Mack dies at 33

08:52

Actor Kelley Mack, best known for her roles in television series such as The Walking Dead and 9-1-1 has passed away.





She was 33.

As per Variety, Mack breathed her last on August 2. In a statement, her family informed that the actor died in her hometown of Cincinnati after a battle with glioma of the central nervous system.

Mack graduated from Hinsdale Central High School in 2010 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in cinematography from the Dodge College of Film at Chapman University in 2014.

Mack's interest in acting began after receiving a mini video camera as a birthday gift, leading her to appear in commercials as a child actor. She later received an acting award from Tisch School of the Arts for her debut role in The Elephant Garden, a film that also won the Student Visionary Award at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2008, as per Variety.

In addition to acting, Mack also worked as a screenwriter, working on projects with her mother, Kristen Klebenow.





She worked on several full-feature scripts with her mother, including On The Black, a 1950s era college baseball story that is loosely based on her maternal grandparents, who attended Ohio University.